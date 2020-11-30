Apple disputes antitrust watchdog's order to eliminate violations on mobile apps market

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Apple has appealed against the decision of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), which declared that the company was restricting competition in the market of mobile applications for iOS, according to the company’s statement filed with the Moscow Arbitration Court.

Earlier on Monday, the FAS announced that Apple had not yet reported on the elimination of violations, but must do so by November 30.

Apple filed a statement declaring the decisions and actions (inaction) of the FAS illegal. The statement is dated November 23.

In March 2019, Russian antivirus software provider, Kaspersky Lab, said it had lodged a complaint with the FAS regarding Apple’s policy in the parental control applications market for mobile devices with iOS.

In August 2019, the FAS found Apple guilty of abusing its dominant position in the applications market.

According to the regulator, Apple abused its dominant position in relation to developers of parental control mobile applications and limited competition in the distribution market for mobile applications running on the iOS operating system. The violation also resulted in Apple having established the right to reject and exclude any third-party application from the App Store, even if it meets all the requirements. The FAS ordered the company to eliminate the violations.