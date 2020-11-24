Two companies from Murmansk receive status of Arctic Zone residents

MURMANSK, November 24. /TASS/. Another two companies from the Murmansk Region will receive the status of residents at the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone. Their applications passed a commission at the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, the Murmansk Region’s governmental press service said on Monday.

"Today, on November 23, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic supported applications from two companies from the Murmansk Region," the press service said. "Those are Antey Sever and Energokonsultant."

Antey Sever’s investment project is aimed at construction of five new vessels to fish crabs. The company will fish crab in the Northern fishing basin. Antey Sever will be the eighth resident. It will offer 140 new jobs. Announced investments will make 10.7 billion rubles ($141 million).

The Energokonsultant Company will work on recreational space with a focus on sports activities. It will organize a club to unite yacht and boat owners in Murmansk, will promote sailing and motor-boat sports.

"This project is interesting for developing leisure activities on the Kola Peninsula, and besides, with the new complex the yacht port will work year-round," the press service quoted Deputy Governor Olga Kuznetsova as saying. "Investments in the project will be about 10 million rubles ($132,000)."

As of late October, more than 150 potential investors representing the Murmansk and Arkhangelsk, Krasnoyarsk Regions, the Nenets Autonomous District, Karelia, Chukotka, Komi, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District and Yakutia were registered on the Arctic Russia portal. 19 of them have filed applications - their investments will make 80.9 billion rubles ($1 billion), and new businesses will offer 3,136 jobs.