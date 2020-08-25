Russian antimonopoly watchdog opens case against Lindt chocolate producer

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has opened a case against Lindt chocolate producer because of difference in quality of chocolate sold in Russia and Western Europe, the watchdog says on Tuesday.

"Quality differences were found in the chocolate sold under the same brand on the territory of the Russian Federation and countries of Western Europe," the regulator says.

In December 2019, the authority issued a warning to Lindt & Sprungli (Russia) LLC concerning the necessity to stop activities containing signs of violations of antimonopoly laws, FAS noted. The regulator extended the term to perform the warning until July 31 of this year according to applications of the company but the company failed to furnish information about its performance. FAS has opened the case according to signs of violations of the Competition Protection Law as a result.

FAS earlier issued warnings to Henkel, Lindt and Procter & Gamble that they do not inform Russian consumers about difference in quality, composition and conditions of goods use as compared to their counterparts abroad.