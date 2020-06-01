Pobeda low-cost airline plans to operate all its fleet by August again

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s low-cost airline Pobeda plans to fully resume operations under its summer schedule and to start using its complete fleet by August, the carrier said in a statement.

By the end of July, the company plans to increase its route network to 83 destinations.

"In connection with the gradual lifting of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, the Pobeda low-cost airline is gradually resuming its flight program. The airline began operating flights on May 31 and plans to completely restore the summer schedule by the end of July," the report says.

It also states that "by the end of July, all 30 Pobeda aircraft will fly in 83 declared directions."

On May 31, Pobeda resumed flights after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier made the last flight on April 1.

The company announced a temporary cancellation of flights after the decision of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to suspend the work of resort facilities from March 28 to June 1.

Currently, the low-cost airline sells tickets for 34 domestic destinations on its website. International flights from Russia are currently not carried out.

"The 17 routes of the summer flight program are unique, no other airline flies along them," the airline stresses. These destinations include flights to Moscow from Petrozavodsk and Cheboksary; flights to St. Petersburg from Astrakhan, Nizhnekamsk, Volgograd, Vladikavkaz, Kirov, Nalchik, Saratov and Cheboksary; trips to Anapa from Kazan, Perm and Chelyabinsk; flights to Sochi from Nizhnekamsk, Kirov, Saratov and Cheboksary.

The company will also open flights from Sochi to Kaliningrad and Murmansk as well as from St. Petersburg and Moscow to Stavropol; from Voronezh to Moscow and St. Petersburg.