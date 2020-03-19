Russia to lift all restrictions for import of basic goods for one month

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia will lift all restrictions for imports of essential goods for one month starting Friday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said opening a government meeting on Thursday.

"From tomorrow all restrictions on supplies of essential goods, including customs restrictions will be lifted for one month. We are introducing a green route for importers and large retail chains. A zero customs duty rate is set for the import of a number of goods, including medicines and medical devices, "he said.

Mishustin stressed that Russian industries need to increase production and accelerate the production of medical devices, which are now in high demand. He urged the Health Ministry to determine the procedure for their simplified and faster registration, while the Industry and Trade Ministry should submit a schedule of daily production volumes of masks and other personal protective equipment to the government. This schedule should take into account the commissioning of new production capacities.

"We will monitor availability [of all necessary goods and devices] online, and for this purpose we are creating a single information center where all the information will be collected for each region," the Prime Minister said.

Mishustin also announced plans to simplify distance trade in medicines and medical products that are sold over the counter. At the same time, control over their turnover will be strengthened so that unscrupulous suppliers do not supply counterfeit products, he stressed.

Mishustin noted that the coronavirus pandemic has already had a serious impact on the export of goods and services. Besides that there are a number of barriers in the domestic market.

Speaking about the development of agricultural sector, the Prime Minister pointed at the task of increasing the income level of rural residents. Also, according to him, it is necessary to encourage entrepreneurial activity and create conditions for investment in the industry.