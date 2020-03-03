STLC floated 7-year Eurobonds worth $600 mln

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The State Transport Leasing Company (STLC), the largest leasing company in Russia, floated seven-year Eurobonds worth $600 mln with the coupon rate of 4.65%, press service of Gazprombank told TASS on Tuesday.

"On March 3, 2002, STLC floated dollar-denominated Eurobonds amounting to $600 mln, mature in seven years, with the coupon rate of 4.65%," First Vice President of Gazprombank Denis Shulakov said, cited by the press service.

The company announced the bid book opening against the background of the global sell-out of risky assets and the decline of stock markets due to coronavirus. Despite the negative background, STLC completed the offering with the maximum amount and the minimum coupon rate throughout its offerings history," the press service added.