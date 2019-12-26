Russia, Belarus can agree upon oil and gas transit and price in 2019

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry believes that the time is still available by the year-end to agree upon all outstanding issues of gas and oil transit and supply prices, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"As regards our interaction on oil and gas, we continue interacting with our colleagues. We still have time before the year-end to finalize outstanding points," Novak said.

Belarus will buy about 20 bln cubic meters of gas and 24-25 mln tonnes of oil from Russia in 2020, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said earlier. The gas price will generally remain at the level of 2019 ($127 per 1,000 cubic meters), according to Lukashenko.