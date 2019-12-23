Nord Stream 2 will be built, despite US sanctions, says Russia’s PM

GORKI, December 23. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline will be completed, despite US sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told reporters on Monday.

"Gazprom has alternatives, how to lay all that. Probably, some more time will be needed for that but no big thing," Medvedev said.

"This amounts to months in any case, a month here and a month there. Several months more," the Prime Minister said. "Nothing disastrous, especially in conditions when we came to terms on transit with Ukrainians," he noted. The tariff on Russian gas transit is ‘very humane,’ the Prime Minister added.