More than 1,500 brands on display at food expo in China's Haikou

HAIKOU, December 4. /TASS/. More than 1,500 food brands from 17 world countries, including Russia, were demonstrated at V International Food Expo in Haikou, administrative center of the Hainan province, www.hinews.cn reported.

The fair ran on November 22-25 at the Hainan International Convention And Exhibition Center in Haikou. The fair occupied 25,000 square meters and contained more than a thousand stands. Apart from Russia, the list of participants included companies from Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Tailand, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, France, South Korea and others. Chinese producers also took part in the event, including more than 800 enterprises from Hainan's counties and cities.

According to the organizers, the event turned into a a bright gastronomic feast, a fusion of foreign and Chinese cuisines. One could not only see the products from all over the world, but also taste the delicacies from different parts of the world, as well as purchase them.

An international forum on tourism and gastronomic cooperation was held on the sidelines of the Haikou expo. More than 20 representatives from international diplomatic missions in China, businessmen, experts and researchers hashed over new trends in tourism and restaurant industry development.

The expo became a part of the XX International Hainan Carnival underway on the island since November 22. The festivities will wrap up on December 31.

The carnival includes a series of cultural and music festivals, concerts, sports events and exhibitions. They will be held in six cities of the province. New Year's Eve festivities will wrap up with a big concert.