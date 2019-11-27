Rostec expects growth of Russian cars exports by end of 2019

"I expect that," he said when asked whether the supplies of cars to international markets might demonstrate growth.

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia's defense and technology company Rostec expects an increase in the volume of Russian cars exports by the end of 2019, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov said in an interview with TASS.

"Exports both of trucks (Kamaz) and light vehicles (Avtovaz) are steadily growing. That growth was particularly strong last year. We suggest that assembly be localized in a number of countries, though in each case it should be addressed carefully as it is necessary to think the key regions, the market ahead," Kladov added.

According to the data provided by Russia’s Federal Customs Service, exports of light vehicles from the country gained 10.1% in 2018 to 93,500 units, while trucks exports rose by 3% in the same period to 15,000 units.

Rostec is the largest shareholder of Kamaz. Moreover, the state corporation and France’s Renault control Avtovaz through a joint venture Alliance Rostec Auto B.V.