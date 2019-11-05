Claim of Naftogaz against Gazprom to be slashed to $2 bln if transit remains in place

KIEV, November 5. /TASS/. The amount claimed under actions filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine connected with the revised transit rate on the Russian gas will be reduced from the current $12.2 to below $2 bln if gas transit and relevant revenues remain unchanged, Executive Officer of Naftogaz Group Yuriy Vitrenko said answering a question from TASS on Facebook.

"If transit remains in place and transit revenues maintain roughly at the current level (so that those revenues cover full costs of the operator, otherwise impairment expenses should be defined now), the amount of the claim will go down to around the same level (even below $2 bln) in that case," Vitrenko stated.

According to him, in its new request against Gazprom filed with the Stockholm Arbitration Court last week Ukraine’s Naftogaz demands a revision of the gas transit tariff, as well as payment of various types of compensations. The total amount of claims was almost $12.3 bln, he specified. "To be precise, the total amount is $12.222 bln," Vitrenko concluded responding to a follow-up question from TASS on Tuesday. The main part of that amount is the request to oblige Gazprom to pay around $11.8 bln as a compensation to Naftogaz for refusal to revise the transit tariff from March 13, 2018 to December 31, 2019. The remaining funds are other claims, with $213 mln and interest being compensation for the alleged breach of obligations by Gazprom to supply gas under the terms of the contract on gas supplies in the period between March 2018 and September 2019.