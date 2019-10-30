Kremlin positive on Supreme Court’s decision on returns within capital amnesty framework

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin takes a favorable view on the explanation given by the Russian Supreme Court that returns filed as part of the capital amnesty cannot be grounds for criminal cases, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Satisfaction can be expressed with such decision [of the Supreme Court]. Certainly, it is critical for these guarantees to be clearly set forth in the law; this is probably a cornerstone," Peskov said.

"Appropriate assignments on confidence building measures were [given by] the Prime Minister," Peskov said, responding to a question about confidence of the business in law enforcement agencies. "Therefore, this topic is on the agenda. This is not an issue that can be resolved offhand; time is needed to this end and in this regard, the only point here is to express hope that confidence and the investment climate in general will evolve with the positive dynamics only," he added.

Returns filed under the capital amnesty law cannot be the basis for opening criminal cases or evidence in a criminal case against persons that submitted them, the Presidium of the Russian Supreme Court said earlier today in its clarification on the issue of guarantees in criminal proceedings stipulated by the Russian capital amnesty law.