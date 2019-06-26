Huawei to set up tech center for the Internet of Things on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 26./TASS/. Huawei will create a technology development center for the Internet of things in Lingshui County in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. This was announced at the Lingshui-Huawei industry forum, which took place on June 23 at the international industrial park, the Hainan Daily newspaper writes.

The innovation center will create the necessary basis for the development of technologies of the Internet of things in the region. At the forum China's Academy of Sciences presented the prospects for further development of the Internet of things in the country and 5G communication technologies, the largest developer of which is Huawei

A company representative present at the forum announced the company's plans to create an innovative hub for the Internet of Things on Hainan using its own 5G technologies, on the basis of which a certain technological standard for the development of this industry should be formed.

Huawei Corporation was founded in 1987. It manufactures telecommunications equipment, as well as consumer devices and smartphones. The company's products and services are available in more than 170 countries. Huawei is one of the world leaders in the development of technologies necessary for the deployment of fifth-generation communications.

In 2018, Huawei sold 206 million smartphones under the Huawei and Honor brands. These figures allowed it to become one of the top-3 world leaders alongside Samsung and Apple. At the end of 2018, about 500,000 cellular communication produced by Huawei were installed in the world, more than 40,000 of which being 5G. The company has already spent tens of billions of dollars on research and development, which enabled it to become the owner of one of the largest patent portfolios in the world - 87,805 patents by the end of 2018.