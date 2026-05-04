Estonia holds largest military drills of the year with 12,000 participants

VILNIUS, May 4. /TASS/. Estonia has launched its largest military exercises of the year, Spring Storm 2026, involving 12,000 troops, national public broadcaster ERR reported.

"The drills, which will run until June 1, have been planned by the headquarters of the Estonian division, which is overseeing their execution," the report said.

The maneuvers involve units from the land, air, and naval forces, including the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, logistics units, the cyber command, and other army and volunteer paramilitary formations. Troops from NATO allies and partner countries are also taking part, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the United States, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

"The aim of the exercises is to practice the planning and conduct of defensive operations jointly with the Estonian division and allied forces," the report said.

Part of the drills will take place in northeastern Latvia, which is expected to strengthen cross-border military cooperation and allow joint training in a border region.