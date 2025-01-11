MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment in 146 districts," the ministry said.

Air defense systems

"The air defense systems shot down 5 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets and 181 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

Battlegroups North, Dnepr

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup inflicted losses on the formations of the mechanized and motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 35 servicemen, two vehicles, and four artillery pieces," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

"The personnel and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and one brigade of the National Guard were defeated in the areas of the settlements Sribnoye, Alekseyevka, Grishino, and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 535 servicemen, a German Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three cars, and five artillery pieces," the Defense Ministry said.

Battlkegroup West

"The units of Russa’s West battlegroup improved their tactical situation. The personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a brigade of the National Guard were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagoruykovka in the Kharkov region, Ivanovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to 365 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, six artillery pieces, and an antiaircraft radar station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.