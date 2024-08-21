Russian, Mongolian forces hold first joint drill in Selenga 2024 exercise

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The first joint training drill of the Russian-Mongolian exercise Selenga 2024 has taken place in Mongolia, Russia’s Eastern Military District said in a statement.

"The first joint training has been held at the Choibalsan training range in Mongolia. Troops of the joint group of forces from the Eastern Military District and the Mongolian Armed Forces defined a route of movement based on the training range’s terrain, and also worked out ways to organize communication and interaction. The Joint Command Staff approved common control signals for both parties," the statement reads.

"The Russian-Mongolian drills for the first time involved FPV drones. Almost all types of troops are participating in the exercise. Military servicemen from both countries are acting in a coherent and well-organized manner," the statement quoted Adam Matsiyev, chief of the joint task force, as saying.

In addition, the parties prepared tactical flight tasks for the helicopter crews of Russia’s Eastern Military District and the Mongolian Air Force. Special forces units carried out an airborne landing from Mi-8 AMTSh helicopters.

According to the statement, the joint force exercise brings together about 700 troops and some 200 pieces of equipment from the ground forces, air forces and special operation forces of Russia and Mongolia.

Russia and Mongolia have been holding joint annual drills since 2008. The exercise was initially called Darkhan (which means "builder" in Mongolian), but in 2011, it was renamed Selenga after a river that begins in Mongolia, flows through Russia’s Buryatia Region and into Lake Baikal.