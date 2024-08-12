Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has listed the conditions for success in the armed confrontation with the collective West led by the United States.

"It is important to understand that success in such modern military conflicts is possible only if the following basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously. The first is to provide the troops with the most modern weapons. First of all, high-precision weapons. The second is the application of new tactical methods of combat operations. Including the use of unmanned and robotic systems," Belousov said at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 international military and technical forum.

The third condition, according to him, is "the creation of an effective control system using an advanced technological basis, including artificial intelligence". "And the fourth is the continuous improvement of the training of military personnel. Especially the command staff," Belousov said.

"Only such a comprehensive approach gives a full-fledged advantage over the enemy. It was around this key conclusion that the decision was made to build the work of the Army forum," the Russian defense minister pointed out.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum takes place on August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, samples of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.