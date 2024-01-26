Kalashnikov upgrades Supercam scout drone

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Company said it had deeply upgraded the Supercam 350 drone. It got a new wing design, increased durability and the name of SKAT 350 M.

"The serially produced SKAT 350 M drone was designed for air survey, search in the optical and infrared bands, and is the result of a deep modernization of the well-known Supercam 350. The Kalashnikov specialists have considerably upgraded the aerodynamic features according to the engagement experience, as well as ground controls," it said.

Many functions have become automatic to simplify training and operation. The air intake has become automatic, a new battery controller was installed to increase operational characteristics, the company said.

SKAT 350 M carries a new payload with higher operational characteristics. The designers improved the daytime and night cameras. The module with updated algorithms simplifies the work of the operator to lock on and track targets.

"All the mentioned changes have proved their effectiveness in practical operation by users and considerably increased market attractiveness of SKAT 350 M," the Kalashnikov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports the engagement of Supercam drones in reconnaissance missions in Ukraine.

Supercam is operated by two men. It takes 15 minutes to prepare it for the launch. An elastic catapult provides the takeoff boost to the electrically-driven drone. Supercam can operate in jamming conditions, as it is equipped with electronic warfare protection means. The vehicle silently flies at an altitude of two kilometers and is difficult to detect. It transmits reconnaissance data to the command post in real time. Flight endurance is six hours. The drone lands on a parachute.