Russian Armed Forces thwarted two Ukraine' army attacks in Krasny Liman area over 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. The Russian army repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman area over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Battlegroup Center units interacting with aviation and artillery repelled two attacks of assault groups of the 5th brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 12th special operations brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of settlements of Grigorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kuzmino of the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry informed.

Three attacks were thwarted in the vicinity of Rabotino and Verbovoe in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry said. "In the Zaporozhye area, Russian battlegroup units supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of assault teams of 47th mechanized and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Rabotino and Verbovoe settlements of the Zaporozhye Region over 24 hours," the ministry noted.

Russian Armed Force also wiped out more than 125 Ukrainian army fighters in the South Donetsk area, the ministry informed.

"In the South Donetsk area, Battlegroup East units in interaction with the army aviation and artillery engaged concentrated manpower and materiel of the 38th and the 36th marine corps brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of settlements of Shevchenko of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoe of the Zaporozhye Region, Over 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a combat armored vehicle and two automobiles were destroyed," the ministry added.