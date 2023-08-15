Russian defense minister hails positive dynamics of cooperation with Namibia

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s cooperation with Namibia has been developing dynamically in recent years, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We noted with satisfaction that Russian-Namibian relations have gained positive dynamics in recent years. They are based solely on the principles of mutual respect and due account of each other’s interests," he said during a working meeting with his Namibian counterpart, Frans Kapofi.

According to Shoigu, today’s meeting is seen as another step in the development of bilateral military ties. He described cooperation between the two countries as "traditionally friendly."

"Thank you for accepting our invitation and finding time to visit Russia and attend the Army 2023 International Military-Technical Forum and the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

