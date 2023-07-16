Russian forces hit command post of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade in DPR – top brass

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit the command post of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"The command post of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the Dyleyevka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic," he told a briefing.

According to Konashenkov, "operational/tactical and army aviation, missile and artillery troops of the Russian Armed Forces have hit 98 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 124 areas in the past day.".