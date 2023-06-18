Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attacks in three areas, neutralizing some 600 troops

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Around 600 Ukrainian troops were neutralized by Russian forces while repelling Ukraine’s attacks in the Donetsk, southern Donetsk, and Zaporozhye areas during the past day, the Russian defense ministry reported on Sunday.

Ukraine’s losses in the Zaporozhye area exceeded 200 soldiers. "Units of the Battlegroup East repelled all the enemy attacks," the ministry said.

In the southern Donetsk area, Russian forces rebuffed four Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Novodonetskoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine’s daily losses in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas reached up to 380 troops, 35 tanks, 33 armored infantry carriers, including two Bradleys, 38 armored combat vehicles, including a Striker, and a D-20 howitzer.

In the Donetsk area, Russian forces repelled eight Ukraine’s attacks and destroyed up to 210 Ukrainian troops, a combat infantry carrier, an armored combat vehicle, three cars, two pickup trucks, and a Grad multiple launch rocket system. Apart from that, a munitions depot of the 109th brigade of Ukraine’s territorial defense was hit near the settlement of Sukhaya Balka.