MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminated two sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesperson Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"The Battlegroup West’s forces detected and eliminated two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups near the Sinkovka and Novosyolovskoye settlements in the course of military activities in the past day. The rotation of enemy troops was disrupted near Ivanovka, Sinkovka and Artyomovka," he specified.

According to Yakimkin, artillery units destroyed four enemy observation posts near Stelmakhovka and Novosyolovskoye.