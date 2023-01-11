Ukrainian forces concentrate forces near Kremennaya, LPR — special forces officer

LUGANSK, January 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces regularly shell Russian positions near the city of Kremennaya, LPR, and concentrate their forces at this part of the front, says Vladimir Novikov, commander of the "Troya" volunteer special operations unit, call sign "Alabay".

"Intelligence signs suggest that they are preparing some kind of strike towards Kremennaya. They relocate, concentrate their forces," he said.

Novikov noted that Ukrainian forces "try to probe the defenses of the Russian army" near Kremennaya by regularly striking the Russian positions on this part of the front.

On Tuesday, former LPR envoy to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukrainian forces were carrying out massive strikes on Kremennaya throughout both day and night, causing significant damage to residential buildings. According to the former envoy, the city had experienced disruption of power and water supply and communication.