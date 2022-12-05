Japan to triple missile defense units on outlying islands

TOKYO, December 5. /TASS/. Tokyo plans to nearly triple the number of units of its Self-Defense Forces equipped with missile defense systems on Japan’s outlying islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the plan particularly concerns the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ units on the Ryukyu Islands. Four such units are stationed there at the moment and their number is supposed to be increased to 11 by 2031. The relevant initiative is expected to be included in Japan’s updated strategic concept that is planned to be published before the end of the year. Another six units are planned to be deployed to Okinawa Prefecture.

The Japanese government is concerned about the worsening security situation around the country due to the development of North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, China’s ever-increasing military muscle and the situation around Ukraine. This is the reason why the cabinet has outlined the goal of significantly strengthening Japan’s defense capability over the next five years. In particular, the option of getting offensive weapons is under consideration in order to carry out strikes on a potential enemy’s launchers. In addition, there also are plans in store to create a needed stockpile of ammunition.

The country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party suggests boosting military expenditures to two percent of GDP, which is almost double the amount of the current expenditures.