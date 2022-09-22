X-38ME missile shows high effectiveness in contrast to foreign counterparts

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The X-38ME multi-purpose air-to-surface missile has demonstrated its high efficiency in contrast to its foreign counterparts, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), Boris Obnosov, told TASS in an interview.

"Comparison with foreign multi-purpose tactical air-to-surface missiles shows that X-38ME missiles are very effective," he said.

The X-38ME multi-purpose missiles fully meet the requirements for fifth-generation aircraft weapons. They can be placed both inside the fuselage or on an external sling. For the first time, the corporation's specialists had to achieve the expected characteristics while observing strict 3D requirements.

"Also, the ability to lock onto and track a target in flight implies the missile is to be equipped with at least a third-generation guidance system," Obnosov said.