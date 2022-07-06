Ukrainian nationalists deployed forces in Donbass hospitals — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists use medical facilities in Donbass cities of Ugledar, Bakhmut and Konstantinovka for military purposes, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Wednesday.

"In Ugledar, DPR, Ukrainian nationalists deployed firing positions and sniper nests in the city dental clinic (Molodyozhnaya Street), with approaches mined. However, local residents were not informed about that," Mizintsev said.

In Bakhmut, DPR, injured Ukrainian nationalists were accommodated in the hospital number 2, with all civilian patients, regardless of their condition, were forces out of the hospital. Meanwhile, in Konstantinovka, nationalists deployed firing positions with heavy weapons in the hospital number 2 (Inzhenernaya Street), with residents of nearby buildings held captive in the hospital’s basement.