Some Russian exercises are ending, others to be over soon — defense minister

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Some of Russia’s military exercises are ending and others will be over in the near future, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Some exercises are ending and others will be over in the near future. Countermeasures against various enemy actions are being practiced on all tracks," he said.

The joint exercise with Belarus codenamed Union Resolve 2022 is being held on February 10-20 to practice measures to prevent and repel foreign aggression, as well as to resist terrorism and protect the interests of the Union State. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the forces involved will take measures to enhance the protection of the state border against penetration of groups of armed militants, plug loopholes and routes that might be used for the delivery of weapons and ammunition, and also to search for, seal off and eliminate illegal armed groups and enemy saboteurs.

The drills are being conducted at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky proving grounds and the Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airdromes.

In accordance with the Russian armed forces’ January-February training schedule a series of naval exercises is being held under the general guidance of the Navy’s commander-in-chief, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov. The main task is to test cooperation by the Navy and Aerospace Force in protecting Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and countering military threats to Russia on the sea.