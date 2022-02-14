Belarusian ministry says Minsk, Kiev agreed their military exercises weren’t threatening

MINSK, February 14. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the country’s Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov and they agreed that recent military exercises by Belarus and Ukraine weren’t a threat for either of the countries.

"The ministers discussed exercises by the armed forces and expressed confidence that these actions don’t pose a threat to the brotherly nations," the ministry’s said in a statement.

The sides discussed the current state of military cooperation, the sore points and steps to build an atmosphere of trust and security in the region, the statement said.