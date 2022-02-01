Kiev to abolish conscription for military service from early 2024 — decree

KIEV, February 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has instructed the government to develop and submit a draft law on abolishing compulsory military service from January 1, 2024, to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), according to the head of state’s decree published on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet needs to develop an intensive military training system, which can serve as a possible alternative form of military service, and to abolish the conscription of Ukrainian residents for military service from January 1, 2024," the statement reads.

According to the decree, the government was instructed to submit the bills on some amendments to the state budget for 2022 to the Verkhovna Rada, taking into account a steady growth in funds for military personnel and in the number of servicemen by 100,000 people from 2022 to 2025.

Zelensky also ordered the creation of measures gradually allowing for the establishment of a professional army, in particular, to extend contracts and increase the financial support of servicemen by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the president asked to speed up the development of the project on providing housing for military personnel and their families.