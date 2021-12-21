Escalation of military-political situation continues globally — defense minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The military-political situation in the world has been exacerbating, tensions have been on the rise on the western and eastern borders of Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"The escalation of the military-political situation in the world continues to grow. The tension is increasing on the western and eastern boundaries of Russia," Shoigu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leadership of the armed forces, representatives of state authorities, and public organizations took part in the expanded board meeting, in which the further priorities of the army and navy development were determined.