Rostec, Russian Defense Ministry start discussing Checkmate contract — Chemezov

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Rostec and the Russian Defense Ministry have discussed the outlook for the deliveries of the Checkmate single-engine fifth-generation fighter jet to the armed forces, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

"They wanted to have some, of course. We recently discussed with the minister [of defense] that they need to come up with mission requirements stating what configuration they are looking for in the jet,’’ he said. ‘’The configuration that we have made now was funded by us and the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.’’

Russia’s Defense Ministry has the option of getting the plane as an unmanned aerial vehicle. Checkmate ‘’may be converted into a UAV,’’ he said. ‘’There’s great interest in UAVs at the moment.’’

The Checkmate light tactical jet was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 air show. It’s now being presented internationally at the Dubai Airshow 2021, which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates from November 14-18.

The Checkmate uses advanced technology including open architecture to meet customer requirements and unique artificial intelligence technology. The jet also uses stealth technology and is equipped with an inboard compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions. The payload weight will exceed 7 metric tons. The fighter jet will be capable of destroying up to six targets simultaneously. The single-engine jet will travel at the speed of Mach 1.8, while the combat range will extend to 3,000 kilometers.