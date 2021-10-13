Putin’s autumn military meetings in Sochi in the works, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A fall series of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military meetings in Sochi is being planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

The press secretary said, "yes" when asked whether there were plans in progress for a series of autumn presidential meetings in Sochi.

The head of state traditionally holds meetings with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and key enterprises belonging to the military industrial complex as well as with the chief designers of these enterprises in Sochi twice a year.