Early-warning radars detect over 110 launches of foreign and Russian rockets in 2021

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The radars of Russia’s missile attack early warning system, aerospace defense forces and missile defense systems in 2021 have detected more than 110 launches of foreign and domestic ballistic missiles and space missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Specialists from the Main Center for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space focused on monitoring the composition and status of orbital formations of foreign space systems, as well as on the conduct of orbital experiments with spacecraft of foreign states. During the current year, the radars of Russia’s missile attack early warning system, aerospace defense forces and missile defense systems detected over 110 launches of foreign and domestic ballistic missiles and space missiles," the ministry said.

Every year on October 4, the Russian Space Forces celebrate their professional holiday. On that day in 1957, the USSR ushered in the start of the space age with the first artificial earth satellite having been successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.