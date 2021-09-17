SCO countries to boost defense cooperation — declaration

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) agreed to boost defense cooperation, according to the Dushanbe Declaration adopted at the Tajikistan-hosted SCO summit on Friday.

The member states will continue boosting defense cooperation, including in personnel training and efforts to increase the capabilities of armed forces in order to strengthen confidence-building measures, ensure peace and regional stability, combat security challenges and threats and create conditions for the SCO's sustainable development, the document said.

The member states emphasized the importance of the Peace Mission joint anti-terror command and staff drills for enhancing interaction in the fight against the armed units of international terrorist organizations and improving methods to combat terrorism.

In addition, the SCO countries called for promoting peacekeeping cooperation with the United Nations. They also decided to share experience of peacekeeping operations with the aim of training service members for UN peacekeeping missions.

On Friday, Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe hosted the SCO's 20th anniversary summit, which adopted the joint Dushanbe Declaration.