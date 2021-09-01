Over 1,000 troops hold integrated logistic support drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s army corps held integrated logistic support drills in Crimea that involved over 1,000 military personnel, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Units of the army corps of the Black Sea Fleet wrapped up a series of special drills for the troop comprehensive logistic support that ran at practice ranges of the Crimean Peninsula. The drills are planned combat training measures for military command centers and logistic support units and formations and are held annually under the command of the chiefs of the corresponding branches, departments and services of the Black Sea Fleet," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved around 300 items of military and special hardware and also over 1,000 personnel, the statement says.

The troops practiced the assignments of engineering, radiation, chemical and biological protection, geodetic survey, navigational, maintenance, medical and special logistics support both at training grounds and at sea, the press office specified.

Upon the end of the maneuvers, the troops of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps conducted combined vehicular and foot marches to their permanent stations, the press office said.