Russian Black Sea Fleet sailors search for mines in Kerch Strait drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 7. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s minesweeper Valentin Pikul practiced mine countermeasures in the Kerch Strait during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In the course of the drills, the crew searched for mines in the designated maritime area using various types of contact and non-contact sweeps," the press office said in a statement.

The crew of the minesweeper Valentin Pikul is holding the drills in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan, the press office specified.

"Along with practicing assigned tasks, the sailors also held shipborne drills for ship damage control, air defense and anti-saboteur exercises during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead," the statement says.