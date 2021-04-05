Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest floated out the improved Project 20386 lead corvette Merkury, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Monday.

"The Merkury was technologically floated out in March," the source said. Such float-outs are normally made to vacate slipways for more urgent work, he specified.

The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future.

The ceremony of laying the keel of the Project 20386 lead corvette called Derzkiy was held at the Severnaya Shipyard on October 28, 2016.

On April 23, 2019, the Shipyard joined the blocks of the hull of the corvette already under the name of Merkury.