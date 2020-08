MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Tupolev Tu-95MSM heavily upgraded strategic missile-carrying bomber will perform its first test flight before the end of August this year, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Head Yuri Slyusar reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"I hope our Tu-95 long-awaited heavily-upgraded plane will take to the skies in Taganrog before the end of August," the chief executive said.