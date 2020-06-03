Azerbaijani military to take part in Victory Day parade in Moscow

BAKU, June 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijani military officers will take part in the Victory Day parade in Moscow, the press service of the country’s defense ministry informed on Wednesday.

"The parade unit of 75 soldiers of the Azerbaijani army will represent our country at the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War that will take place on June 24 in Moscow," the message says.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a session with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Victory Day parade would take place in Russia on June 24. The president ordered the defense chief to avoid any health risks for the participants of the parade.