Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship to enter Mediterranean through Black Sea straits

"Yesterday, the ship departed from the Black Sea Fleet’s main base of Sevastopol. In the Black Sea, the Northern Fleet sailors took part in the joint drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets. The Russian sailors will complete their transit of the straits zone (the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits) tomorrow morning and will continue accomplishing deployment missions in the Mediterranean Sea," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has started passage through the Bosporus Strait towards the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

Under its deployment plan, the warship will make a business call at one of the countries in the region.

The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov left Severomorsk on December 3, 2019 and made a transit of the Norwegian, North and Mediterranean Seas into the Black Sea in complex weather conditions.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

The Russian Navy has been actively employing the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships in recent years to perform long-distance deployments to the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea and to carry out missions for the exploration of the Arctic.