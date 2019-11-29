Latest missile corvette to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by yearend

"The small missile ship Ingushetia armed with Kalibr cruise missile systems is at the final stage of state trials. The new ship is set to enter service with the Black Sea Fleet in the third ten-day period of December 2019," the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, November 29. /TASS/. The small missile ship Ingushetia armed with Kalibr cruise missiles will enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by the end of 2019, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The Ingushetia will be the tenth new warship for the Black Sea Fleet in 2019, the statement says.

"In 2019, the Fleet accepted five latest ships and boats for service, including the patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev, the oceanic minesweeper Ivan Antonov and also three amphibious assault boats. Besides, the auxiliary fleet received four new support vessels that include

The small missile ship Ingushetia has been built for the Black Sea Fleet and is the eighth upgraded Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel. The new warship was floated out in June 2019 and is now successfully undergoing trials. The Ingushetia is not the first warship of this class in the combat structure of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets. Buyan-M warships are designated to defend and protect the state’s economic zone.