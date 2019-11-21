Russia to closely monitor NATO’s activity in space

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia will closely monitor NATO’s activity in space and it is urging the alliance’s member-states to support Moscow in its efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the wake of NATO foreign ministers’ decision to declare outer space as an operational domain.

"Such statements cause alarm. The alliance’s military planning is targeted at achieving supremacy in all media with all the ensuing consequences, such as militarization and escalation of tensions," Zakharova said. "We keep a close watch on what will be done to translate into life NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s statements to the effect the organization has no intention to place weapons in space."