Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser hits simulated target 500 km away

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. During exercises in the Pacific Ocean, Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser used a Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile to strike a target at a distance of some 500 km, Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky told reporters on Saturday.

"The Pacific fleet flagship, the Order of Nakhimov Guards missile cruiser Varyag launched a cruise missile of the Vulkan system at a target ship at a distance of about 500 kilometers," he said. "According to live recording equipment data, the missile hit the target at the designated time."

During the exercises, small missile boats R-14 and R-18 fired two Moskit supersonic ramjet powered anti-ship cruise missiles at a target over 130 km away.

Over 20 vessels, as well as Tu-142, Il-38 and MiG-31 aircraft, were deployed to ensure the safety of the exercises.