Russia hasn’t tested any missiles banned by INF after the deal’s collapse

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia has carried out no tests of missiles outlawed by the INF Treaty since the termination of this agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the media on Thursday.

"Russia has made no tests of intermediate range missiles or other weapons that had been outlawed by the treaty that was terminated on August 2 this year," he said.

Ryabkov believes that restraint would be the best solution in the current situation.

"This is what precisely Russia does. It has declared a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range missiles until the moment the US takes such a step. Currently we feel no hope or illusions on this score. From Washington we hear messages to the contrary, for instance the intention to carry out tests of shorter range ballistic weapons this autumn and the declarations intensive work is underway on other systems that were outlawed as along as the treaty remained effective. We feel that Washington will try to achieve certain advantage over the countries it sees as its geostrategic rivals - Russia and China," Ryabkov said.

On August 2, the United States pulled out from the INF Treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued instructions to analyze the level of threats in connection with the US test of a new version of the cruise missile on August 18 and to take measures to draft a symmetrical response.