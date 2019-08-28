Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. The BrahMos Aerospace Russian-Indian Joint Venture may conclude contracts by the end of 2019 on the delivery of BrahMos missiles to third countries, JV Indian Co-Director Kumar Mishra told TASS at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace exhibition on Wednesday.

"Several countries have applied to us with a request for the delivery of BrahMos missiles and we have informed the Defense Ministries of Russia and India about that and are now waiting for their permission to sign contracts. We hope and expect that we will have these contracts at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year," he stated.

Responding to a question about the countries, to which the BrahMos missiles will be delivered, Mishra said: "These will be the states friendly to Russia and India."

The PJ-10 BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by the Reutov-based Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the Moscow Region) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The PJ-BrahMos is a modification of the Soviet anti-ship missile Oniks. The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile’s test launch took place on June 12, 2001 from a coastal launcher. The missile’s production has been carried out jointly by Russia and India.

Possibility of extending BrahMos missile’s range to 800km

The flight range of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can be extended to 800km, Mishra said. "Technically, there is a possibility to extend the BrahMos flight range to 800km," he said.

Today, the BrahMos missile’s air-, sea-and ground-launched versions have a flight range of 290km. "We have already tested our missile to a range of 400km. The launch was successful," he added.

"Today we are considering getting permissions from India and Russia on further extending the flight range of the BrahMos missile. Technically, it is possible to extend the flight range to 800km and this is the task we face," he said.