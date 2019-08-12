Russia’s defense chief inspects highly protected combat robots based on T-72B3 tank

NIZHNY TAGIL /Sverdlovsk Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu inspected the latest models of heavily armed robotic vehicles based on the T-72B3 tank during his visit to Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer on Monday.

The defense chief checked how Uralvagonzavod was fulfilling the defense procurement plan, visited the workshop for the assembly of tanks and listened to reports by the enterprise’s management during his working trip to the troops of the Central Military District.

Uralvagonzavod chief designer showed the defense chief the enterprise’s new models of highly protected robotic vehicles based on the T-72B3 tank.

Each of the robotic vehicles will have its individual purposeful designation. One of the robotic systems is an unmanned combat vehicle with heavy armament. Another model is an unmanned combat vehicle with automatic guns.