Russia’s top brass purchases latest remote-controlled mine-laying vehicle

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has signed a contract with Tecmash hi-tech company on the manufacture and the delivery of the latest ISDM remote-controlled mine-laying engineering system, its combat vehicles and ammunition, the Tecmash press office told TASS on Tuesday.

Tecmash declined to specify the number of purchased vehicles, the pace of deliveries or the sum of the contract.

"In addition to the state contract, our Group has concluded several contracts with foreign customers. The total sum of the contracts concluded by Tecmash at the Army-2019 arms show amounted to several billion rubles," the press office quoted Tecmash CEO Vladimir Lepin as saying.

The ISDM remote-controlled mine-laying engineering system includes combat vehicles with transporter-launcher containers with munitions and fused mines of various types, and also a transporter-loader vehicle. All of the ISDM system’s armament is mounted on the chassis of a Kamaz truck equipped with the armored cabin and an automatic weather station. The new system operates within a radius of 5-15 km. Launcher containers optimized for using new-generation land mines have been developed for the ISDM system.

The ISDM makes an automatic salvo at designated target points, registers explosion areas and transmits data to higher command and control centers and to the transporter-loader vehicle.