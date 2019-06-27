Russia to complete Borei and Yasen series of nuclear-powered submarines in 2023-2024

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 27. /TASS/. Russia will complete the Borei/Borei-A series of nuclear-powered underwater strategic missile-carrying cruisers in 2023 and Yasen/Yasen-M nuclear-powered multirole subs in 2024, Sevmash Shipyard CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum on Thursday.

"In compliance with the contracts, we will finish the construction of Borei submarines in 2023 and Yasen subs in 2024," the chief executive said.

By now, the Sevmash Shipyard in northwest Russia (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has built and delivered three baseline Project 955 Borei-class strategic submarines to the Navy. The lead submarine Yuri Dolgoruky has entered service with the Northern Fleet, while two serial-produced subs Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh are operational in the Pacific Fleet.

The Project 955A (Borei-A) lead submarine Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) is currently undergoing the second stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials. As the Sevmash chief executive told TASS, the submarine is expected to be delivered to the Navy in December 2019. The submarine carries 16 R-30 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as its main armament.

The Project 955 and 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. The Sevmash Shipyard continues building four Project 955A submarines (the Knyaz Oleg, the Generalissimus Suvorov, the Emperor Alexander III and the Knyaz Pozharsky).

According to open sources, Borei-A submarines feature an upgraded hull, new electronics and better stealth technology compared to their predecessors.

Project 955 and Project 955A underwater cruisers belong to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines and are part of Russia’s nuclear triad. The Borei submarines are armed with Bulava solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles. Each submarine is capable of carrying up to 16 such ICBMs. The submarines will replace third-generation 667BDR strategic missile-carrying submarines in the Pacific Fleet and 667BDRM subs in the Northern Fleet.

Yasen Project

The Sevmash Shipyard has built and delivered the baseline Project 885 Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk to the Navy. It has entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet. The improved Project 885M Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan is currently undergoing trials. Five more Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction.

The Project 885 and Project 885M submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. According to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 enterprises and organizations are taking part in the forum to feature over 27,000 products and technologies.