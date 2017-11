SEVERODVINSK, November 17. /TASS/. A batch of eight nuclear-powered Borei submarines will be built by the mid-2020s, the Russian Navy’s commander, Vladimir Korolyov, said on Friday.

"The mid-2020s is the most likely date," he said in reply to a question.

Earlier, Sevmash shipyards CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS the shipyards were to hand over to Russia’s Navy eight strategic nuclear-powered submarines Borei and six multirole submarines Yasen by the end of 2020.